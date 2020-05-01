Malawi: Germany Has No Plans to Repatriate Its Citizens From Malawi

Germany says it has no plans to repatriate its citizens back home despite Malawi registering 37 Covid-19 cases.

The Federal Republic of Germany Ambassador to Malawi, Juergen Borsch made the remarks on Thursday when he donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) and infection prevention materials to Ntcheu District Health Office to fight the spread of Covid-19.

"There is a global movement of people who want to travel back to their countries and this is understandable. However, as Germany, we have no such plans to repatriate our citizens given the situation there are more cases in Germany than Malawi, so there are no plans to do that," said the Ambassador.

Juergen Borsch said Coronavirus is a global challenge with no vaccine and hence the support to Ntcheu District Health Office and other health facilities across the country.

"Coronavirus is a global challenge which means we are sitting in the same boat, it's a new virus with no vaccine and what is required is to observe personal hygiene, we have come here today to show our support , gratitude and solidarity to Malawians in this fight against the spread of the virus," said Borsch.

He highlighted that many countries are trying to get the best ways to prevent the further spread of Covid-19 and commended Malawi for doing well in preparedness and prevention of the virus.

"Malawi's reported Coronavirus cases are low and I think the country is doing well in the fight against Covid-19. Germany through GIZ have been working together with Ntcheu District health office for some years now," added the Ambassador who has worked in Malawi for over three (3) years.

Borsch further commended Paramount Chief Gomani V for taking a leading role in the fight against the spread of the Coronavirus in the district and abroad.

"I spoke to the paramount chief and discussed on the pandemic and let me say that his efforts on disseminating messages on Coronavirus cannot be overemphasized, I commend him indeed, as you all know that the chief is on the border and also has a mandate in other countries, "said the Ambassador.

Commenting on the donation, the Director of Health and Social Services for Ntcheu district, Isaac Mbigwani hailed GIZ for the timely donation.

He said the materials will be distributed to all the 39 health facilities in the district.

On the update on the number of cases in the district, Mbingwani disclosed that there are no cases, but have followed up 84 people who were on self-quarantine.

"We have followed up 84 people, 67 people have finished their quarantine, 19 are still being followed," said Mbingwani.

The Ambassador made available to the DHO 400 boxes of hand sanitizers, 336 boxes of hand washing soap, 40 bottles of chlorine, 300 buckets with taps, 300 buckets without taps, 200 aprons, and 500 packets of gloves.

The German Government has committed over MK2 Billion for Covid-19 interventions in Malawi.