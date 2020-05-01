Zimbabwe: ZSE Closes Week Stronger, Despite COVID-19 Threat

The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) market capitalisation registered major gains in the past two weeks of the second phase of lockdown adding ZWL 3 billion to reach ZWL 63.388 billion as of the week ending April 30, 263Chat Business reports.

Over a fortnight ago, in the week running up to the 14 day lockdown extension, the ZSE lost ZWL 1 billion in capitalisation to close at ZWL 60.3 billion as uncertainties over Covid-19 pandemic reigned supreme.

However, since then, the bourse has been making substantial gains.

International price of commodities such as oil and other precious metals have dwindled due to the pandemic and investors are seeking shelter in the stock markets.

On Thursday, turnover reached ZWL 17.292 million.

The primary indicator, the ZSE All share gained 0.25 percent to close at 488.60 with Small and Medium caps gaining 1.95 percent and 1.03 percent, respectively.

Major gainers were Rio Zim which firmed 20 percent to close at $ 6.0600, Turnal gaining 20 percent to close at $ 0.1680 and Axia which went up 4.24 percent to close at $ 2. 1500.

On the flip side, Old Mutual were the biggest losers by -2.43 percent to close at $ 42.0000 while Delta also retreated -0.23 percent to reach $ 5.8500.

The stock exchange has endured some lows during the month of April due to impact of the Covid-19 having reached ZWL 67 billion mark in March.