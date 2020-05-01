Zimbabwe: ZSE Closes Week Stronger, Despite COVID-19 Threat

1 May 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Kudzanai Gerede

The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) market capitalisation registered major gains in the past two weeks of the second phase of lockdown adding ZWL 3 billion to reach ZWL 63.388 billion as of the week ending April 30, 263Chat Business reports.

Over a fortnight ago, in the week running up to the 14 day lockdown extension, the ZSE lost ZWL 1 billion in capitalisation to close at ZWL 60.3 billion as uncertainties over Covid-19 pandemic reigned supreme.

However, since then, the bourse has been making substantial gains.

International price of commodities such as oil and other precious metals have dwindled due to the pandemic and investors are seeking shelter in the stock markets.

On Thursday, turnover reached ZWL 17.292 million.

The primary indicator, the ZSE All share gained 0.25 percent to close at 488.60 with Small and Medium caps gaining 1.95 percent and 1.03 percent, respectively.

Major gainers were Rio Zim which firmed 20 percent to close at $ 6.0600, Turnal gaining 20 percent to close at $ 0.1680 and Axia which went up 4.24 percent to close at $ 2. 1500.

On the flip side, Old Mutual were the biggest losers by -2.43 percent to close at $ 42.0000 while Delta also retreated -0.23 percent to reach $ 5.8500.

The stock exchange has endured some lows during the month of April due to impact of the Covid-19 having reached ZWL 67 billion mark in March.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nigeria Sets Six-Week Timeline to Gradually Unlock Economy
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.