Nigeria: 3 Pastors Arrested in Ekiti for Alleged Public Disturbance

1 May 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Raphael Ogbonnaiye

Ado-Ekiti — Three pastors - Babatunde Ajayi, Solomon Lawal and Goddey Erichen - have been arrested for using a public address system to disturb the public peace in their neighbourhoods in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.

The clerics appeared yesterday before the Environmental Task Force team at the Ekiti State mini pavilion located at the Fajuyi area in Ado-Ekiti.

They were arrested at the Owode quarters in Basiri and Surulere areas of Ado-Ekiti, having admitted to flouting the environmental and sanitation provision.

The COVID-19 Environmental Task Force team, led by Mr Tunde Balogun, the Director of Environmental Services, Ministry of the Environment, arrested the pastors during a patrol with his team.

According to Balogun, the offenders contravened the Environmental and Sanitation Law of Ekiti State 2012.

The church leaders wrote an undertaking that they would henceforth desist from disturbing the peace of their neighbourhoods with a public address system.

Mr Femi Onipede from the Ekiti State Ministry of Justice, was directed to ensure the compliance of the undertaking, in line with the law.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nigeria Sets Six-Week Timeline to Gradually Unlock Economy
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.