Nigeria: 3 Pastors Arrested in Ekiti for Alleged Public Disturbance

Ado-Ekiti — Three pastors - Babatunde Ajayi, Solomon Lawal and Goddey Erichen - have been arrested for using a public address system to disturb the public peace in their neighbourhoods in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.

The clerics appeared yesterday before the Environmental Task Force team at the Ekiti State mini pavilion located at the Fajuyi area in Ado-Ekiti.

They were arrested at the Owode quarters in Basiri and Surulere areas of Ado-Ekiti, having admitted to flouting the environmental and sanitation provision.

The COVID-19 Environmental Task Force team, led by Mr Tunde Balogun, the Director of Environmental Services, Ministry of the Environment, arrested the pastors during a patrol with his team.

According to Balogun, the offenders contravened the Environmental and Sanitation Law of Ekiti State 2012.

The church leaders wrote an undertaking that they would henceforth desist from disturbing the peace of their neighbourhoods with a public address system.

Mr Femi Onipede from the Ekiti State Ministry of Justice, was directed to ensure the compliance of the undertaking, in line with the law.