Zimbabwe: May Day - Food Workers and Allied Union of Zimbabwe Calls for Occupational Safety

1 May 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

The Food Workers and Allied Union of Zimbabwe (FFAWUZ) commemorates this year's Workers Day with a call on members to prioritise occupational health and safety within working environments and staying at home.

The Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Union affiliated group urges members to continue practising safety-oriented behaviour recommended by the World Health Organisation to avoid contracting or spreading Covid-19.

May Day, as the day is known, was set aside by the United Nations for recognition of the critical role which the workforce plays worldwide.

For the first time since its inception, workers around the world commemorate the day indoors because of a ban in public gatherings by countries to avoid the spread of the world pandemic.

THE Food Workers and Allied Union of Zimbabwe (FFAWUZ) commemorates this year's Workers Day with a call on members to prioritise occupational health and safety within working environments and staying at home.

