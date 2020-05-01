Zimbabwe: Tino Kadewere Wins French Ligue 2 Golden Boot

1 May 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe international forward, Tino Kadewere, is set to be crowned winner of the French Ligue 2 Golden Boot after football authorities in that country called off the remainder of their football season on Thursday.

The decision to end the season will see Kadewere being crowned winner of the French Ligue 2 Golden Boot for his 20 goals, in 24 matches for Le Havre, which secured him a move to French Ligue 1 side, Lyon, where he will ply his trade next season.

The 24 year-old Zimbabwean marksman's tally includes six penalties, and he could have scored more goals had he not missed twice from the spot kick and been sidelined for several weeks due to injury.

He finishes the season three goals clear of Clermont's Adrian Grbic, who is now set to finish with 17 goals while Yoane Wissa of Lorient finishes third on the top scorers charts with 15 goals.

French football giants Paris Saint-Germain were on Thursday declared Ligue 1 champions after the Professional Football League (LFP) in France confirmed that the 2019-20 Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 seasons have been ended.

The decision will also see Lorient being promoted as Ligue 2 champions with second placed Lens joining them in the top flight next season while Kadewere's Le Havre finished sixth to miss out on promotion to the topflight.

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe declared on Tuesday that football will return "before September," which made it impossible for French professional football to finish its domestic campaigns.

This laid the platform for the LFP to make the decision to leave the tables as they stand after the last match was played, and will confirm Paris Saint-Germain as champions for the third consecutive year.

LFP president Nathalie Boy de la Tour said: "We have brought an end to the 2019-20 season. PSG win the Ligue 1 title, while Lorient the Ligue 2."

This is in contrast to the Dutch Eredivisie, which also took the league table as final but did not award the championship to leaders Ajax and cancelled promotion and relegation.

LFP director general Didier Quillot said: "Our aim is to start the 2020-21 season in August -- the 22nd or 23rd latest. The date will be decided after consultation with the broadcasters [Mediapro]. If matches behind closed doors are authorised, there is the possibility that. domestic cup finals will take place in August."

"If the domestic cup finals take place, the finalists [non-PSG] will qualify for Europe. Otherwise, it will be fifth and sixth place."

"The board validated the end of the championship and the standings. Yes, there will be appeals, but the decisions made are binding."

