Zimbabwe: Harare Increases Water Production

The Harare City Council has increased water production in a bid to improve water supply coverage in the city, however some areas in Harare will be without water due to maintenance works to cater for the increase.

Part of the statement issued today by Harare City Council stated that "water delivery capacity... is now averaging 300 million litres per day."

Three days ago water production at the Morton Jaffrey Treatment works were hovering around 240 megalitres from 173 Megalitres during the first week of April 2020.

According to the City Council the marginal increase in water production has necessitated a "shut down" that will commence today until tomorrow.

"The complete shutdown of the Morton Jaffrey water works is starting today from 1600 hours (Thursday, 30 April 2020) to tomorrow 1800 hours (Friday 1 May 2020)."

The increase in water production has seen some areas like Glen View and Kuwadzana receiving water for more than 8 hours per day which was not happening in the past.

However, areas like Mabvuku, Tafara, Borrowdale and Hatcliffe remains dry despite the "development."

"We are tired from hearing water increase on paper and radios we want water on the tap in Hatcliffe we last had water two years ago" said Ms Chikwindi.

CHRA calls upon the City of Harare to equitably share the "300 mega litres" it is producing across the City. Tap water has the potential to decongest community boreholes which have become potential risk areas for the spread of COVID 19 virus.

Since the first week of April when residents won the Court Case through CHRA the City have improved water production from 173 megalitres to 300 megalitres per day, 63 boreholes repaired across the city and provision of water bowsers in areas that have serious water problems.

CHRA warns residents to use water sparingly, maintain social distancing at community water points and wash hands with soap regularly as the whole world intensify efforts of fighting against the spread of Covid-19.

Source: Combined Harare Residents Association (CHRA)