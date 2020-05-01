Nigeria: Govt Orders Civil Servants to Resume Monday

1 May 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abbas Jimoh

The Federal Government has directed civil servants from Grade level 14 and above to resume on Monday.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan, in a circular yesterday, said the Federal secretariat complexes had been decontaminated.

She said efforts were ongoing to decontaminate other public offices.

The circular reads: "Further to Mr President's broadcast on a phased and gradual easing of the lockdown measures occasioned by COVID-19, officers on GL 14 and above and those in essential services are hereby directed to resume work with effect from Monday, 4th of May, 2020 in the first instance."

"Offices are to open three times a week - Monday, Wednesday and Friday - and close at 2:00pm on each day."

The circular further advised affected officers to limit the number of visitors they receive while hand- washing facilities should be located at every strategic location within their office premises.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nigeria Sets Six-Week Timeline to Gradually Unlock Economy
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.