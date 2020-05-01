South Africa: British American Tobacco Threatens Dlamini-Zuma With Court Action Over Tobacco Sales Ban

Photo: Tomasz Sienicki/Wikipedia
(file photo).
1 May 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jan Gerber

British American Tobacco South Africa has demanded that Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma amend regulations prohibiting the sale of tobacco products by Monday.

If the regulations are not rescinded, they will head to court.

This is according to a letter from law firm Webber Wentzel, on behalf of British American Tobacco (BAT), dated 30 April, which News24 has seen.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a new five-level risk-based approach to the lockdown last Thursday and explicitly stated that the sale of cigarettes would be allowed under Level 4 regulations, which took effect on Friday.

But, in an about-turn on Wednesday, Dlamini-Zuma announced that the ban on the sale of tobacco products and cigarettes would remain in place.

'Severely prejudiced'

Dlamini-Zuma said this was done because 2 000 out of the 70 000 submissions on the regulations which they received from the public, requested the continued ban on tobacco products sales.

"Our client has been severely prejudiced by the prohibition on the sale of tobacco and vaping products. This prejudice has been significantly enhanced by the complete about-turn made by you regarding the lifting of the prohibition," read the letter.

If it doesn't receive confirmation from Dlamini-Zuma that the regulation will be reversed by 10:00 on Monday, BAT will lodge an urgent court application to review and set aside the regulation on the grounds that it is unlawful and irregular.

Unreasonable

They claim the regulation was made without authority (ultra vires), was unreasonable, was included for an ulterior purpose and was reintroduced without a procedurally fair process.

"Having been prohibited from selling tobacco products and vaping products from the commencement of the lockdown, our client commenced preparing for the upliftment of the prohibition. In a very short period of time, over 10 000 orders were received from retailers wishing to sell tobacco products. The upliftment of the prohibition was celebrated not only by our client, but by retailers and consumers throughout the country," read the letter.

On Wednesday, shortly after the announcement of the regulations, the Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association (FITA) said it would launch an urgent application over the government's decision to continue the ban.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

More on This
Tobacco Ban to Land South African Govt in Court?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
What Are Africa's Chances of Economic Recovery After COVID-19?
Human Rights Office Slams South Africa's 'Toxic Lockdown Culture'
How Does the Global COVID-19 Pandemic Differ in South Africa?
Police, Soldiers Heavy-Handed During South Africa COVID-19 Work?
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Nigeria Sets Six-Week Timeline to Gradually Unlock Economy
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.