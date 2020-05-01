Sierra Leone: Urgent Press Statement on Harrassment of Dr. Sylvia Olayinka Blyden by Government of President Julius Maada Bio.

Photo: Sylvia Olayinka Blyden / Facebook
Sylvia Olayinka Blyden, taken in her home in Freetown
1 May 2020
Sierra Leone America Human Rights Foundation (Washington, DC)
press release

Washington, DC — We can officially confirm that Sierra Leone Police Officers have entered compound of Dr. Sylvia Olayinka Blyden at Cockle Bay in Sierra Leone and are now banging on all her doors.

We want it to be made known that she meant it when she said that she knew she was at risk under President Bio in a State of Emergency but safety of Sierra Leone is bigger than her self interest during this Covid-19 Coronavirus outbreak. Hence she had made her endorsement of the proclaimed State Of Emergency.

This accompanying photo shows Dr. Sylvia Olayinka Blyden two weeks ago in front of office of Ministry of Internal Affairs when she went alongside colleague former ministers to advocate for the Human Rights of their detained former minister colleague, Alfred Palo Conteh, to be upheld whilst he was under detention.

May God bless you all in Sierra Leone.

Signed by:
Chief Alieu Muctarr Kallay
President of the Sierra Leone America Human Rights Foundation (SLAHRF)

Mr. Raffic Koroma
Secretary General of the Sierra Leone America Human Rights Foundation (SLAHRF).
Washington DC.

