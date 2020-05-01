South Africa: Employment and Labour On Matter of Chinese Nationals Arrested for Alleged Human Trafficking and Violation of Labour Laws

press release

Defence in the matter of seven Chinese nationals arrested for alleged human trafficking and violation of labour laws to make another application for bail

The matter of seven Chinese nationals who were arrested last November for alleged human trafficking and violation of South Africa's labour laws was today (Thursday) postponed to next week in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court.

The accused are: Kevin Tsao, Chen Hui, Qin Li, Jiaqing Zhou, Ma Biao, Dai Junying, and Zhang Zhilian. The Chinese nationals were operating a factory called Beautiful City (Pty) Ltd located at Village Deep in Johannesburg.

On 20 March the seven accused were denied bail in the long-drawn hearing. The defence today announced that it has new evidence, and wanted to lodge a new bail application. The accused did not appear in Court, but were represented by their legal representative.

The seven Chinese nationals - four males and three females were arrested on 12 November 2019 in a joint operation conducted by the Department of Employment and Labour's Inspection and Enforcement Services (IES) branch in Gauteng together with the South African Police Service (SAPS), Home Affairs and the Hawks Unit. The arrests followed a tip-off that the Chinese nationals were allegedly involved in the trafficking of illegal immigrants into South Africa and subjecting them to forced labour.

During the blitz 91 Malawian nationals were found in the factory, 37 of them were children. During the bail hearing the Court heard that the Malawians working in the factory were transported to South Africa using containers. The Malawians are alleged to have been brought to South Africa by a middleman known as "the transporter" who is still on the run.

In an affidavit submitted by the SAPS/Hawks in Court, the authorities intend to charge the accused with schedule six offences. The accused will face charges ranging from human trafficking, debt bondage, kidnapping and pointing of a firearm. The Department of Employment and Labour has since joined in the matter to press for the prosecution of the accused for violating South Africa's labour laws.

The accused have been remanded in custody. They will appear again in Court on 05 May.