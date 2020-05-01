Nigeria: NCDC Activates 2nd COVID-19 Test Centre in Kano

Photo: fernando zhiminaicela/Pixabay
(File photo)
1 May 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Urowayino Jeremiah

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says it has activated the second Molecular Laboratory in Kano State, to enhance detection and prevent further spread of the coronavirus in the state.

The agency via its verified Twitter handle @ncdcgov, on Thursday said the centre had been activated at the Bayero University, Kano (BUK).

"The 18th COVID-19 testing laboratory has been activated at Bayero University, Kano - the second laboratory to be activated in the state.

"We remain committed to rapidly scaling up COVID-19 testing capacity in Nigeria, as outlined in the national testing strategy."

Recall that the centre was designed with 180 daily testing capacity to complement the existing one at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH).

The management of the university earlier announced plans for the centre to begin operation on May 1 to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Prof. Isa Abubakar, the Director, Centre for Infectious Diseases and Research of the university, said that the idea of setting up the centre came up even before the reported index case of the disease in the state.

Abubakar said that the project could not be completed due to some constraints.

"The operational capacity of the centre was threefold higher than state-owned coronavirus diagnostic centres.

"Adequate measures have been put in place to handle large numbers of samples," he said.

He noted that the centre, when fully functional, would also embark on study for development of a vaccine as well as enhance awareness creation of the people through research findings.

According to him, the university has the man power and necessary resources to venture into the development of a vaccine for COVID-19.

As of April 30, Kano State had recorded 219 coronavirus cases and five deaths.

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Nigeria Sets Six-Week Timeline to Gradually Unlock Economy
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.