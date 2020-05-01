South Africa: Reopening Schools | What Opposition Parties Had to Say

The government's announcement of the possible resumption of education-related activities from 1 June has been met with mixed response from political parties.

At a briefing on Thursday, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga and Higher Education and Training Minister Blade Nzimande outlined their plans to ensure the resumption of teaching and learning as the country fights the coronavirus pandemic.

Motshekga said the return to school for pupils in grades 7 and 12 from June depended on the department's plans to ensure that schools were safe and Covid-19-compliant.

The Department of Higher Education and Training has also decided not to resume campus-based activity with the commencement of the Level 4 lockdown on Friday.

"We have decided not to resume with campus-based academic activity throughout the sector, including all universities and TVET (Technical Vocational Education and Training) colleges, both public and private, during the Level 4 lockdown period," Nzimande said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa introduced a risk-adjusted strategy, composed of five levels of lockdown, to allow for the reopening of the economy while, at the same time, managing the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

As a result, South Africa shifted from Level 5 to Level 4 on Friday and some lockdown restrictions were eased.

DA: We will be watching you

The DA said a "major disjuncture" between the approach of the two departments, which could lead to "serious problems" in the smooth transitions that the system requires.

The party said it intended to monitor both departments rigorously, "to ensure that learners and students are neither subjected to health risks, nor to risks to their education resulting from disjunctures between the timetables of schools, colleges and universities".

The DA's education spokesperson Belinda Bozzoli said: "The DA welcomes [the] postponement. The remainder of the learners will return in a phased manner, grade by grade. We trust that these phases are relatively widely spaced so that schools have time to adjust to the intake of each grades, given the health protocols that will be required."

Bozzoli said the party also welcomed Motshekga's intention that her department would devote much of the month of May to the preparation of schools for opening.

"But the DA is concerned about some of the provinces' capacity to implement these requirements in time, throughout the system. Each school will need to be ready to manage a strict, detailed set of protocols designed to protect learners and teachers against infection by Covid-19 before any learners are admitted. Whether this can be done adequately in all parts of the country, so that our 13 million learners and thousands of teachers are properly protected in the 25 days of May set aside for it is uncertain."

The DA said it would therefore be monitoring schools in every province to ensure that the implementation of these plans takes place, and said it would ensure that the Basic Education Portfolio Committee receives weekly progress reports from the department.

"The opening date for universities and colleges remains a mystery, although the minister (Nzimande) did hint that it also could take place on 1 June."

The party found it "worrying" that Nzimande's plans, unlike Motshekga's, seemed to exclude a detailed plan for health protocols after reopening.

"Rather, they focused on the issue of the stop-gap until reopening - online teaching - and the difficulties of making this work across our wide range of institutions. It became clear that the obstacles to this remain immense. The minister has plans to obtain laptops for all NSFAS (National Student Financial Aid Scheme) students - some 800 000 of them. Surely this is an impossibility in the short time available," Bozzoli said.

The DA said online teaching on its own was a poor substitute for face-to-face teaching, and worked best when "blended" with face-to-face methods.

"It remains essential that, like schools, universities and colleges need to reopen as soon as possible within the health parameters defined by the Department of Health. This is of particular importance for those doing courses with practical components."

FF Plus: No parent should be forced to let children attend school

The Freedom Front (FF) Plus said the final decision regarding the reopening of the education sector emphasised the discrepancy between the various educational institutions' state of readiness.

"While some schools, colleges and universities are able to meet all the requirements for reopening without posing a health risk, others are totally and utterly unprepared. This discrepancy is evident across the board, from districts where the Covid-19 pandemic is absent to those that find themselves in the grip of it," the party's education spokesperson Wynand Boshoff said.

"This reality merely serves to confirm the FF Plus's view that South Africa as a state is overly centralised... meaning that decisions that should rather be made on local level are made on national level.

"Ultimately, parents carry the final responsibility for their children and no parent should be forced to make decisions regarding school attendance that they feel uncomfortable with. And yet education and training must be resumed in some or other way," Boshoff said.

The party said Nzimande mentioned the fact that South Africa had an unequal educational dispensation as some institutions were better prepared to resume their activities.

"He blamed these discrepancies on the pre-1994 history and failed to take into account that the mismanagement during the current and recent academic years has had a detrimental effect on some institutions.

"Nonetheless, he also pointed out that efficient institutions that are ready must be allowed to reopen before the others, because they can gain valuable experience. And, in the end, all students will benefit from it. This principle should also apply to schools."

The party added that the possibilities of home schooling were endless.

"Parents, teachers and students should navigate this situation in such a way that education ultimately gains more independence from the government," Boshoff said.

EFF: 'Reckless', 'homicidal' to reopen schools

While the EFF did not officially respond to the ministers' briefing on Thursday, it said in an earlier statement that South Africa was yet to reach its peak of coronavirus-related infections and deaths, and called any consideration to open schools "reckless" and "homicidal".

The party cited "poor levels of sanitation and infrastructure" at South African schools, saying many schools did not have running water, used pit latrines, were overcrowded, and had limited resources in terms of textbooks and stationery.

"How will social distancing and hygiene be practised in such conditions?" EFF spokesperson Vuyani Pambo asked.

"Over 400 schools have been burnt, looted and vandalised across the country since the lockdown commenced; where will the learners of these schools go when their schools are yet to be refurbished?"

The EFF called for "sanity to prevail" before schools are reopened. It added that easing lockdown conditions without medical or scientific bases was a "recipe for disaster".

Source: News24