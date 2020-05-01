Nigeria: Bauchi Records 9 New Cases of COVID-19

1 May 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Victor Ogunyinka

The Bauchi State government has, on Friday, confirmed nine new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) bringing the number of positive cases in the State to 38.

Bauchi State Commissioner for Health, Dr Aliyu Maigoro, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the results were sent in last on Thursday night by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Abuja.

Maigoro said that 87 out of the 90 returnees from Rivers and Enugu States isolated in Destiny Hotel, had been discharged, while three of them tested positive to COVID-19.

"We have recorded nine new cases of Coronavirus in the state, so our total update now is 38," he said.

Maigoro also said that only one of the repatriated Quranic Education pupils (Almajiri) tested positive for the deadly disease, contrary to the rumour that many of them tested positive.

However, he did not disclose which States repatriated the Quranic students.

"There was a rumour that many Quranic Education pupils tested positive for the virus, but only one of them was positive of the novel virus," he said.

Maigoro said that people should continue to adhere to all the tips as advised by health experts as a preventive measure to curtail the spread of the virus in the State.

He said the tips remained to maintain social distancing, using face masks, washing hands with soap and water and making use of hand sanitisers.

Copyright © 2020 Vanguard.

