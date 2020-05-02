Nigeria: Raymond Dokpesi, Seven Family Members Test Positive for Coronavirus

1 May 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Yusuf Akinpelu

The founder of DAAR Communications, Raymond Dokpesi, and seven of his family members have tested positive for coronavirus, AIT, a subsidiary of his company, reported Friday.

This is coming four days after his son contracted the virus.

Since the younger Dokpesi had the virus, contact tracing by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, was said to have begun.

Results of the tests by the agency showed that eight other members of the Dokpesi family, among whom are Mr Dokpesi's daughter-in-law, had been infected, AIT said.

The infected members have been reportedly evacuated to the isolation centre at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada.

"I am quite OK, I feel very well," AIT quoted Mr Dokpesi saying Friday shortly before the evacuation obviously pointing to his current asymptomatic status.

Tests have also been reportedly extended to senior staffers who had been in close contact with the company's index case.

AIT also said the FCT authority has fumigated the company's premises.

Nigeria has seen a spike in cases of coronavirus as it recorded over 500 cases in the last three days.

Total cases inch towards 2000 with over 50 deaths, and more than 300 recoveries.

The fifth week of lockdown in Lagos, Abuja and Ogun is to be relaxed Monday, and there are concerns about the implication of the action despite the rise in cases.

Lagos remains the epicentre of the infection in the country, but Kano has seen a surge in cases in the last five days, a time within which its figure tripled to over 210 as of Thursday night.

Lagos, Kano and Abuja account for about 70 per cent of the country's cases of the contagion.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
Where Africa Stands Two Months After COVID-19 Outbreak

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.