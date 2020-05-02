Nigeria: Ondo NLC Flays Withholding of Workers Deductions

The organised labour in Ondo State yesterday frowned at the practice of the state government paying workers' salaries and withholding deductions including cooperatives, loans and union dues.

The Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ondo State, Comrade Oluwole Adeleye expressed the worries of the workers in a speech presented to Governor Oluwatotimi Aketedolu on the occasion of 2020 May Day.

Adeleye, who presented the speech to the governor at the Government House, Alagbaka along with the Trade Union Congress (TUC), said the government was owing workers up to four months cooperative deductions which form the bulk of savings for many workers.

According to Adeleye, witholding of cooperative deduction had disrupted operations of many cooperative societies and had put many workers in untold hardships.

Adeleye therefore demanded that government should henceforth pay full salary of workers without witholding any of the deductions because they all form bulk of workers' salaries.

The NLC chairman, who lauded government for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of many primary school structures, urged the government to recruit primary school teachers lamenting that only one teacher and a guard are taking pupils in some schools.

Responding, Aketedolu said government would continue to prioritise welfare of workers in the state in terms of payment of salaries, promotions and other welfare packages.

The governor approved disbursement of car loan for primary school teachers in the state so that they too can enjoy what their counterparts in the core civil service are enjoying.

He said the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) has commenced recruitment of teachers into primary schools.

Akeredolu said the SUBEB was also looking inward to bring trained teachers in local government to teach in primary schools.

The governor, who said the state had been enjoying the cooperation of labour movement in the state, urged the labour to continue to remain partners in progress.