Nigeria: Oyetola Salutes Osun Workers

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of the State of Osun has commended the Organised Labour in the state for the support and cordial working relationship they have accorded the administration since inception. He said this had contributed to the progress of the administration.

The governor who gave the commendation in an address on the occasion of the 2020 Workers Day Celebration, described the state's workforce as the engine room of his government.

He said his resolve never to toy with workers' welfare was informed by the injunctions of the two holy books that workers' sweats must not dry off before they are paid their wages.

"Today presents another unique opportunity to pay tribute to our workers for their dedication and contributions to making government run smoothly. On this auspicious day, we celebrate and appreciate our workforce for their cooperation and dedication to service.

"Unfortunately, the 2020 May Day came with unprecedented challenges owing to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic. Nonetheless, we will celebrate our workers who are the engine room that has kept our government going," the governor said.

Oyetola also seized the opportunity to applaud front-line health workers fighting the novel Coronavirus in the state for their steadfastness and service in ensuring that the virus is contained.

"I want to appreciate the steadfastness of all health workers and volunteers for their unprecedented commitment to duty and sacrifice in arresting the spread of this dreaded COVID-19 pandemic" he said.

The Governor also reiterated the administration's commitment to the welfare of the workers and assured that their welfare will always be given priority.