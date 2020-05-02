Nigeria: Secondus, Obi, Felicitate With Workers, Appreciates Sacrifices

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus and the vice presidential candidate of the party in the 2019 general election, Peter Obi have felicitated with workers in Nigeria on the International Labour Day and commended their age long sacrifice for the growth of the nation.

Prince Secondus remarked that even in the current challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic, Nigerian health workers and other essential workers had remained in the frontline taking most risks with little or no reward.

The National Chairman said in a statement from his media office that it was unfortunate that the coming of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), had further worsened the plight of workers because of their inept approach to the economic challenges of the country.

He expressed regret that the APC administration had grossly damaged the economy with numerous actions of harassment and intimidation that scared away investors and critical players whose contributions would have been very impactful.

"The workers and the poor in our society remain vulnerable victims of this unfortunate misrule, a situation that calls for all hands to be on deck as the nation struggles to scale the hurdle of APC," he said.

He urged the workers to remain resolute and prayerful for God to bring light at the end of the APC tunnel. "Happy Workers Day to you all."

Also, Obi in his message to the workers, said, "As I felicitate with you on this special day, I am also aware that your members in the medical sector are in the frontline of the current challenges of COVID-19 pandemic as our heroes in saving lives."

Obi said that Nigeria could not forget the huge sacrifice of workers to the growth and development of this country.

According to the former governor of Anambra State, "I therefore wish to urge Nigerian workers to continue to strive in their struggle to secure a good future for themselves and the rest of the vulnerable poor in our society."

Obi described the workers as the workforce that remained the bed rock of the socio economic development of any country.

Accordingly, he said, "I urge you therefore to remain focused in you determination to help the country break the barriers of poverty and under development".