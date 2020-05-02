Nigeria: Secondus, Obi, Felicitate With Workers, Appreciates Sacrifices

2 May 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Chuks Okocha

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus and the vice presidential candidate of the party in the 2019 general election, Peter Obi have felicitated with workers in Nigeria on the International Labour Day and commended their age long sacrifice for the growth of the nation.

Prince Secondus remarked that even in the current challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic, Nigerian health workers and other essential workers had remained in the frontline taking most risks with little or no reward.

The National Chairman said in a statement from his media office that it was unfortunate that the coming of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), had further worsened the plight of workers because of their inept approach to the economic challenges of the country.

He expressed regret that the APC administration had grossly damaged the economy with numerous actions of harassment and intimidation that scared away investors and critical players whose contributions would have been very impactful.

"The workers and the poor in our society remain vulnerable victims of this unfortunate misrule, a situation that calls for all hands to be on deck as the nation struggles to scale the hurdle of APC," he said.

He urged the workers to remain resolute and prayerful for God to bring light at the end of the APC tunnel. "Happy Workers Day to you all."

Also, Obi in his message to the workers, said, "As I felicitate with you on this special day, I am also aware that your members in the medical sector are in the frontline of the current challenges of COVID-19 pandemic as our heroes in saving lives."

Obi said that Nigeria could not forget the huge sacrifice of workers to the growth and development of this country.

According to the former governor of Anambra State, "I therefore wish to urge Nigerian workers to continue to strive in their struggle to secure a good future for themselves and the rest of the vulnerable poor in our society."

Obi described the workers as the workforce that remained the bed rock of the socio economic development of any country.

Accordingly, he said, "I urge you therefore to remain focused in you determination to help the country break the barriers of poverty and under development".

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
Where Africa Stands Two Months After COVID-19 Outbreak

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.