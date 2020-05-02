Kenya: Babu Owino, the Teacher, Impresses With His Online KCSE Revision Class - Video

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, on Friday, excited the Kenyan online community after he conducted a math online revision class for this year's KCSE candidates who have been forced to prepare for the exam at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Owino, who went live on his Facebook page, tackled a number of math questions while explaining the process with ease on a board to the amusement of his followers.

"Mathematics is the easiest subject on earth," said the MP in his opening remarks while apologising to students who don't have internet and smartphones to access the lesson.

In the one-hour-25-minute lesson, the ODM legislator tackled questions in differentiation, calculus, integration, and trigonometry.

In the coming week, Owino has promised the country's KCSE candidates that he will tackle chemistry and various topics in math in the coming weeks.

WATCH THE BIGGEST MATHEMATICS CLASS IN KENYA OFFERED BY PROFESSOR BABU OWINO ON YOU TUBE. https://t.co/yg5kDWGCj8 pic.twitter.com/Du23r0zUkV

- Babu Owino (@HEBabuOwino) May 1, 2020

Many Kenyans online lauded the move by the MP. Here is a sample of the reactions:

God Bless you my Brother ... . Shared knowledge is shared Blessing & they return.

-- Donald B Kipkorir (@DonaldBKipkorir) May 1, 2020

A man of all seasons... in addition to representing your people in parliament, you should also be part time maths teacher in one of the local schools... talent mingi...

-- Ahmednasir Abdullahi SC (@ahmednasirlaw) May 2, 2020

The lawmaker had sensationally asked Education CS George Magoha to present national exams to him for verification. He claimed he was well versed in the education system and was in a position to tell which questions deserve to be tested.

"As the secretary-general for young parliamentarians, the education CS George Magoha must submit the papers to me in advance so that I can verify if they have tested what has not been taught," he said then.

He had bragged about his academic qualifications while making the demand to Prof Magoha.

"I have gone through school and passed highly, I went to university and studied actuarial science and law, I have two masters degrees in both law and actuarial science, I scored 403 marks in KCPE, so I am overqualified in verifying exams and in fact I can even set them," he said.

Owino took his KCSE exam at Kisumu Boys and scored an A-minus with 79 points before doing actuarial science at the University of Nairobi and graduating with a first-class honors degree in 2012.