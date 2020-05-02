Nigeria: Lekan Olaleye Speaks On New Film

2 May 2020
This Day (Lagos)

Lekan Olaleye's production company, Kingkong Productions, in partnership with Dan Akinlolu Films, is set to release their ultra-modern Yoruba flick, "Boju Boju".

With the production recently wrapped up in South Africa, the film features notable Yoruba personalities and celebrities. Shedding more light on the movie, the Executive Producer, Lekan Olaleye, popularly known as Agba Inaki said: "I felt it was time to do more and expand my interest in developing more Yoruba stories and content that resonate with our modern society without compromising on quality. That's the reason I pulled up skills with my amazing and highly respected film director partner - Dan Akinlolu to initiate BojuBoju web series. There is so much we are developing for our fans and followers, especially towards the launch of our Inaki TV."

Dan Akinlolu says the project focuses on telling stories that people or viewers can easily relate with: "I think it is important to take the advantage of the Yorubas in the Diaspora and tell beautiful stories about situations that they are familiar with."

Read the original article on This Day.

Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

