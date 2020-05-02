Nigeria: Every Government Needs a Vibrant Civil Service, Says Niger Governor

2 May 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Laleye Dipo

Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, has said that every government needed a vibrant workforce that will push its policies and programmes for the overall development of the society.

Governor Sani Bello made the remark in Minna yesterday in a statement released to mark this year's Workers Day.

In the statement signed by Mary Noel Berje his Chief Press Secretary, Bello noted that civil servants were also "pivotal to the success of policy implementation of any administration

"Every government needs a vibrant workforce, therefore priority attention must be accorded to the critical role the civil service plays in good governance, because it has the onerous duty to execute government's policies and programmes

"The impact of government's policies and programmes on the citizens is determined by whether they have been implemented excellently or shoddily. This in turn depends on the efficiency and effectiveness of the civil service," Bello further said.

He maintained that "when the civil service is properly positioned, every aspect of government runs smoothly."

While felicitating with workers in the state on the occasion of the 2020 Labour Day, Bello said "the Civil Service remains sacrosanct to his administration."

as such "government will identify the weaknesses of the service, streamline past efforts to revamp it, and apply vigorous measures to make it a truly enduring and supportive institution"

Bello pledged his administration's desire to continue to give priority to the welfare and development of the civil service for optimal performance, promising that conducive atmosphere will also be provided for the private sector to thrive as they have been adding value to the state.

On the Coronavirus pandemic containment campaign, the governor commended Organised Labour in the state for their understanding with the administration "at this trying period", urging them to abide by the safety measures put in place by health professionals and government orders, so as to avoid contracting and spreading the virus.

Bello was optimistic that the world will soon overcome the pandemic and "life will return to normal so that the trade union and government can continue to synergize and contribute towards the development of the state and the country."

