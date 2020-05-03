Nigeria Reports 220 New Cases of Coronavirus

Nigeria confirmed additional 220 cases of coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the total confirmed infections so far in the country to 2388.

It is yet the highest daily figure of the deadly virus that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced.

According to the agency's post on Twitter, Lagos took back the lead in number of cases on state-to-state basis, reporting 62 infections to beat Kano that led a day earlier.

Abuja, the federal capital territory, was second on Saturday with 52, followed by Kaduna with 31.

In all, 385 cases have been successfully treated and discharged, while 85 have so far died.

Here is the list of the new cases nationwide:

62-Lagos 52-FCT 31-Kaduna 13-Sokoto 10-Kebbi 9-Yobe 6-Borno 5-Edo 5-Bauchi 4-Gombe 4-Enugu 4-Oyo 3-Zamfara 2-Nasarawa 2-Osun 2-Ebonyi 2-Kwara 2-Kano 2-Plateau

The Cases Nigeria has so far tested 16,588 persons since the beginning of the pandemic in the country.

Of this figure, 2,388 have tested positive for the virus.

A breakdown of the 2,388 cases shows that Lagos State has so far reported 1,068 cases, followed by Kano - 313, FCT - 266, Borno - 75, Gombe - 96, Bauchi - 53, Delta - 17, Oyo - 33, Zamfara - 12, Sokoto - 54, Ondo - 13, Nasarawa - 9, Kwara - 16, Edo - 52, Ekiti - 11, Borno - 69, Yobe - 13, Adamawa - 4, Niger - 3, Imo-2, Ebonyi - 5, Enugu - 8, Rivers - 14, Ogun - 56, Osun - 34, Katsina - 40, Kaduna - 66, Akwa Ibom - 16, Taraba - 8, Jigawa - 7, Kebbi-12, Bayelsa - 5, Abia - 2 and Plateau - 3. Benue and Anambra have one case each.

The number of infected people in the country is expected to rise as the country has entered into the community transmission phase. The country has also increased its testing capacity.

Meanwhile, Nigerians have been advised to take precautionary measures when leaving their houses by always using face masks and maintaining social distancing.

Public gatherings are also banned indefinitely.