Tanzania: 'Diamond Platnumz' Stays Put On New Album

BONGO Flavor megastar, Nassib Abdul 'Diamond Platnumz' said the prevailing lockdown situation due to Covid-19 pandemic has enabled him to concentrate much on his album set to be released soon.

The singer, who recently announced a countrywide campaign to pay a three months house rent to 500 deprived families, said he is now more relaxed at his home and not heavily occupied like before.

"I am now used to be at home and focus on my new album, which is to be released soon. The Covid-19 disease has made us to be aware that the life we have will not last forever. "As a result of this, in conjunction with my management, we came up with this initiative to assist the deprived families since most of the businesses have collapsed due to the coronavirus," said the 'Kanyaga' hit maker.

He added that the campaign is also part of giving kudos to the people, who have been supporting his music for a longtime hence saw this as a good gesture to support them.

However, in a past interview when he was asked why he chose to assist people with rent and not foodstuffs, Diamond responded that when a person has a place to sleep, it becomes easier for him or her to think of ways to get food.

He added: "This year, I had a lot of music shows to be performed in different parts of the world but have been cancelled or pushed forward as a result of the covid-19 pandemic, thereby I have lost a lot of money but that should not stop me from assisting people who support my music."

In another development, Diamond offered freely his newly bought hotel located in Mikocheni to government to be used as a quarantine centre for people, who have tested Covid-19 positive.

"It is a 30-room hotel with a conference hall and I want to upgrade it further but during this period, government is free to use it as either a hospital or a quarantine centre for those affected by coronavirus," he said.

He also seized the opportunity to disclose that he is now not in any love affair after breaking up with his Kenyan girlfriend Tanasha Donna, saying they were not on the same page.