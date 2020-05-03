Tanzania: 'Diamond Platnumz' Stays Put On New Album

3 May 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Benjamin Ben

BONGO Flavor megastar, Nassib Abdul 'Diamond Platnumz' said the prevailing lockdown situation due to Covid-19 pandemic has enabled him to concentrate much on his album set to be released soon.

The singer, who recently announced a countrywide campaign to pay a three months house rent to 500 deprived families, said he is now more relaxed at his home and not heavily occupied like before.

"I am now used to be at home and focus on my new album, which is to be released soon. The Covid-19 disease has made us to be aware that the life we have will not last forever. "As a result of this, in conjunction with my management, we came up with this initiative to assist the deprived families since most of the businesses have collapsed due to the coronavirus," said the 'Kanyaga' hit maker.

He added that the campaign is also part of giving kudos to the people, who have been supporting his music for a longtime hence saw this as a good gesture to support them.

However, in a past interview when he was asked why he chose to assist people with rent and not foodstuffs, Diamond responded that when a person has a place to sleep, it becomes easier for him or her to think of ways to get food.

He added: "This year, I had a lot of music shows to be performed in different parts of the world but have been cancelled or pushed forward as a result of the covid-19 pandemic, thereby I have lost a lot of money but that should not stop me from assisting people who support my music."

In another development, Diamond offered freely his newly bought hotel located in Mikocheni to government to be used as a quarantine centre for people, who have tested Covid-19 positive.

"It is a 30-room hotel with a conference hall and I want to upgrade it further but during this period, government is free to use it as either a hospital or a quarantine centre for those affected by coronavirus," he said.

He also seized the opportunity to disclose that he is now not in any love affair after breaking up with his Kenyan girlfriend Tanasha Donna, saying they were not on the same page.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
Eight Must-Read African Novels to Get You Through Lockdown

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.