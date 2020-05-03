Kenya: 51-Year-Old Succumbs to COVID-19 in Mombasa Raising Death Toll to 22

Nairobi — A 51 year-old woman succumbed to COVID-19 on Saturday raising the country's death toll to twenty-two.

The Ministry of Health indicated the patient admitted to a hospital in Mombasa had an underlying medical condition.

The death toll represents 5 per cent fatality rate, against the global rate of 7 per cent.

"The woman was admitted to hospital on April 27 and had an underlying condition," said Health Chief Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangagi.

Mombasa which has now become the second coronavirus epicenter after Nairobi has registered 129 cases so far.

The Ministry of Health said it will consider imposing tougher measures in Mombasa County if the number of cases keeps rising.

Kenya recorded the highest number of cases in a single day after registering 24 cases within a period of 24 hours.

Seven of the cases were picked from Nairobi's Kawangware and 10 in Eastleigh.

Kawangware now has 20 confirmed cases, while Eastleigh has a total of 21 cases.

The Ministry of Health has since embarked on a mass testing in Kawangware and Eastleigh after declaring the areas COVID-19 hotspots.

Five of the new infections were from Mombasa.

Kuria West and Migori accounted for two cases out of the 24.

Coronavirus cases in the country now stand at 435.

Total number of recoveries stood at 152, after two more persons were discharged after recovering.

Public Health Director General Patrick Amoth said that most cases are mild and that only one patient is in ICU and under ventilator support.

"As of today we have 214 patients spread across various hospitals from the coast to the western part of the country out of these it's only 1 patient who is in critical care under ventilatory support at Kenyatta University Hospital," he said.