Nigeria: COVID-19 - 4-Year-Old Tests Positive in Bauchi

Dr Rilwanu Mohammed, Executive Chairman, Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (BASPHCDA) on Saturday said that a four years old child tested positive to the novel Coronavirus in the state.

Mohammed disclosed this in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi.

He also said that out of 38 repatriated Quranic Education pupils (Almajiris) from Kano state, seven confirmed positive to the virus.

"The four-year-old child that tested positive for the virus is a contact of another person who returned from Lagos.

"Also, out of the 38 repatriated Quranic Education pupils (Almajiris), seven were confirmed positive of COVID-19.

"So far, all the repatriated Almajiris that tested positive for the disease in Bauchi are from Kano state," he said.

The PHCDA boss also told NAN that out of the 48 confirmed cases in the state, five medical personnel tested positive to the deadly disease.

He said that the state would embark on a massive contact tracing, urging residents to report anybody coming into the state from any of the high-risk states.

Mohammed said this was necessary in order to conduct a test or isolate such a person as soon as possible.

He added that most of the cases recorded in the state were returnees from either Kano, Lagos, Portharcourt and Enugu states.

"Apart from the index case, who is the governor of Bauchi state, all our cases are returnees who might have traveled to either Lagos, Portharcourt, Kano or Enugu states," he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bauchi state recorded 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 48.

Six have been discharged so far with zero death recorded in the state.

NAN