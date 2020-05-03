Nigeria: COVID-19 - 4-Year-Old Tests Positive in Bauchi

2 May 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By David O Royal

Dr Rilwanu Mohammed, Executive Chairman, Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (BASPHCDA) on Saturday said that a four years old child tested positive to the novel Coronavirus in the state.

Mohammed disclosed this in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi.

He also said that out of 38 repatriated Quranic Education pupils (Almajiris) from Kano state, seven confirmed positive to the virus.

"The four-year-old child that tested positive for the virus is a contact of another person who returned from Lagos.

"Also, out of the 38 repatriated Quranic Education pupils (Almajiris), seven were confirmed positive of COVID-19.

"So far, all the repatriated Almajiris that tested positive for the disease in Bauchi are from Kano state," he said.

The PHCDA boss also told NAN that out of the 48 confirmed cases in the state, five medical personnel tested positive to the deadly disease.

He said that the state would embark on a massive contact tracing, urging residents to report anybody coming into the state from any of the high-risk states.

Mohammed said this was necessary in order to conduct a test or isolate such a person as soon as possible.

He added that most of the cases recorded in the state were returnees from either Kano, Lagos, Portharcourt and Enugu states.

"Apart from the index case, who is the governor of Bauchi state, all our cases are returnees who might have traveled to either Lagos, Portharcourt, Kano or Enugu states," he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bauchi state recorded 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 48.

Six have been discharged so far with zero death recorded in the state.

NAN

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
Eight Must-Read African Novels to Get You Through Lockdown

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.