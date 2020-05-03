Nigeria: Buhari Sacks Nema DG, Appoints Replacement

2 May 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked the Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mustapha Maihaja.

No reason was given for the sack which was announced in a statement by Willie Bassey, the Director of Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

Mr Bassey also announced the appointment of Muhammadu Muhammed as the new NEMA chief.

Mr Muhammed is a retired air vice marshal.

Read Mr Bassey's full statement below.

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY TO THE GOVERNMENT OF THE FEDERTION

SGF.50/S.13/VO/51 2nd May 2020

PRESS RELEASE

APPOINTMENT OF AVM MUHAMMADU ALHAJI MUHAMMED (Rtd.) AS NEW DG OF NEMA

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of AVM Muhammadu Alhaji Muhammed (Rtd.) as the new Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

2.This appointment took effect from Thursday, 30th April, 2020, for an initial period of 4 years in accordance with Section 3 of the National Emergency Management Agency Act.

3.The erstwhile Director General, Engr. Mustapha Y. Maihaja has been directed to handover all official matters to AVM Muhammadu Alhaji Muhammed (Rtd.) immediately.

4.The President thanked the out-gone Director-General for his services and charged the new appointee to serve with diligence and commitment.

Willie Bassey Director, Information Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
Eight Must-Read African Novels to Get You Through Lockdown

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.