Nigeria: Buhari Condoles With Kano Govt, Emirate Over Emir of Rano's Death

3 May 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By David O Royal

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with Kano State Government and the State Council of Chiefs over the death of the Emir of Rano, Alhaji Tafida Abubakar.

The President's condolence message was conveyed in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Saturday.

It quoted Buhari as describing the late leader as "someone whose words of wisdom, nobility and decency will be sorely missed, especially at a time the government is relying on traditional rulers to sensitise citizens on directives for safety".

He urged his family and the Emirate to find solace in the good works of the deceased and ensure his legacies were carried on.

The President prayed that the Almighty God would forgive the shortcomings of the Emir, remember his good works and grant his soul eternal rest.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved.

