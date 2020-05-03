Nigeria: NCDC Announces Donation of Ambulances By IHS Nigeria Towards Fight Against COVID-19

3 May 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) through its official twitter handle announced the support of IHS Nigeria, the largest subsidiary of IHS Towers, towards the eradication of COVID-19 in Nigeria through the provision of four ambulances which will be deployed to four states across the country.

According to the agency, the ambulances donated will be used to support the NCDC state level activities in Kano, Oyo, Edo states and the FCT Emergency Operations Centres to expand the current capacity for transportation of cases .

In a recent tweet acknowledging the support of IHS Nigeria in its fight against the virus, the Governor of Oyo State, Oluseyi Makinde said "We are grateful to IHS Towers for the donation of an ambulance to the Oyo State Government. We also thank all individuals and corporate organisations that have continued to donate in cash and kind to the government's effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19."

This is in alignment to an earlier statement by the NCDC stating that it will work with donors, partners and the private sector to rapidly scale testing capacity to every state in the country.

NCDC announced the donation via its Twitter account.

As part of its support to contain the spread of the virus in Nigeria, IHS Nigeria is noted to have also donated a sum of N100 million to the Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) a private sector initiative led by the Central Bank of Nigeria, Dangote Industries Limited and Access Bank Group in collaboration with Zenith Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank, MTN and others.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
Eight Must-Read African Novels to Get You Through Lockdown

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.