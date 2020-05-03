Nigeria: Kano Relaxes Lockdown for 12 Hours Weekly

3 May 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Richard P. Ngbokai

Kano — Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has eased the two weeks lockdown imposed on the state by President Muhammadu Buhari by 12 hours in a week.

The initiative was meant to allow residents stock pile foodstuff, especially during this period of Ramadan fast.

Ganduje said the decision was reached after a robust consultation with professionals and members of the presidential taskforce committee on Covid-19.

He however said all markets with the exception of the Yankaba commodity and vegetable market and the Yan-Lemo market would be allowed to operate for six hours from 10am to 4pm on Mondays and Thursdays.

He said only neighbourhood supermarkets would be allowed to operate besides the two markets. He stressed that attendance at the markets must be based on use of face masks which he said would be made compulsory.

