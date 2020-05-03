Botswana: 181 Charged for Contravening COVID-19 Regulations

Lobatse — A total of 181 people have been charged by the police for contravention of the COVID-19 regulations since the start of extreme social distancing in Lobatse.

Speaking during a leadership meeting at Lobatse on May 1, Officer Commanding for No.4 district, Senior Superintendent Paul Molapisi said majority of offenders were people repeatedly caught failing to obey the extreme social distancing guidelines.

He said the police fined 161 people for either being caught moving around without permits, or visiting homes, which were not their residence.

Mr Molapisi added that 18 culprits were charged for selling liquor in contravention to COVID-19 regulations.

Snr Supt Molapisi further stated that two people were charged after being caught selling cigarettes, which was prohibited.

"We are working 24 hours every day together with the health officials to ensure that people comply to the set regulations.

We also do sporadic and stagnant roadblocks to enforce compliance," he said.

He said however that majority of the residents of Lobatse had cooperated and complied with the lockdown regulations.

Source : BOPA