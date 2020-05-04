Nigeria: Dancer Kodak's Death - Police Arrest, Interrogate Clarence Peters

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested popular music director, Clarence Peters, over the death of Nigerian dancer and video vixen, Love Divine, popularly known as Kodak.

The dancer was alleged to have died of electrocution while charging her phone at Peters' house on Wednesday.

Bala Elkana, the Lagos State police spokesperson, told PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday evening that the music video director is in police custody and is currently being interrogated.

He also said enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the young woman's death are "ongoing".

"We are still investigating the case, we will ascertain the cause of her death when we conclude investigation, but police has taken up the matter," he said.

When the police spokesperson was asked if the energetic dancer died from electrocution, Mr Elkana said "the report is unconfirmed at the moment".

"We have expert investigators on the case, that is their work. It is after they conclude their investigation that we can reach a conclusion on the cause of her death."

"An autopsy will also be carried out to further unravel the circumstances surrounding her death," Mr Elkana said.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how Nigerian music stars including Olamide and Dremo grieved over the death of the dancer.

The deceased was popular in the industry for working with Clarence Peters in music videos for acts like Burna Boy, Tekno, Davido, Olamide, and more.

One of the last videos she posted on her Instagram page was one of her with a popular dancer, Poco Lee.

The death of the dancer, who is well-known within the music industry, has continued to draw reaction from her colleagues and friends.