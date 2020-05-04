Angola: COVID-19 - Angola With 35 Infections

Luanda — The number of people infected with novel coronavirus in Angola has risen to 35, after five new infections were detected in the last 24 hours.

The information was released Saturday in Luanda by the Health minister, Sílvia Lutucuta, who said of the new cases one is imported, while the other four are of local transmission.

The imported case is a Guinea Conakry national who arrived in Luanda from abroad, while the four are Angolans who had contact with a passenger who arrived from Portugal in March.

With these new cases, Angola has 35 confirmed cases of infection with covid-19, two deaths, 11 patients recovered and 22 active cases.

Delivering the daily covid-19 update briefing, Sílvia Lutucuta said 908 people are currently in institutional quarantine.

Seeking to contain the spread of the covid-19 pandemic, Angola is observing the third period of State of Emergency with effect at 00:00 on Sunday (26 April), going until 11:59 pm on 10 May, bringing the lockdown to 45 days in a row.

This is the second 15-day extension of the exception period in Angola, with some softening of the measures.

The State of Emergency was originally declared by the Head of State on 25 March, following a green light from the National Assembly (Parliament), and went from 27 March to 10 April.

Following the softening of the State of Emergency rules, circulation of people for commercial purposes remains allowed, while leisure movements are banned.

Circulation relaxation does not include Luanda as the sole province that has so far reported positive cases of covid-19. Entry and exit from Luanda is banned.

Mandatory quarantine, both institutional and domestic, remains in place, as well as compulsory testing of people, it was said.

According to the source, public departments are allowed to expand their working hours from 8am to 6pm, with no more than 50 percent of their staff.

Another innovation contained in the new versions of the restriction period is that industrial activity be resumed around the country, including crucial public works.

Public transports have been allowed to increase the number of passengers to 50 percent of their seating capacity, operating from 5am-6pm everyday.

Sports remain closed, except for the leisure kind in two periods (from 5am-6am to 5pm-7pm).

Schools, restaurants, bars, libraries, leisure spots and worship sites remain banned, while informal markets and street vendors are allowed to continue to operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Under the new measures, it is mandatory for people to wear masks in markets and other public places and transports.