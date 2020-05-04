Mauritius: COVID-19 - Screening of 22 634 Frontliners Completed

press release

The screening of 22 634 frontliners has been completed, as at date, using the Rapid Antigen Tests and 17 656 PCR tests have been carried out since the outbreak of the Covid-19 in Mauritius.

The statistics were provided through a communiqué issued by the Ministry of Health and Wellness, this evening, and no new case of the Covid-19 has been recorded today. The number of active cases has dropped to five and three patients have travelled overseas for treatment.

Furthermore, 314 patients have been successfully treated and 100 passengers are currently under quarantine.

The number of deaths related to Covid-19 remains at 10.

#ResOuLakaz #BeSafeMoris