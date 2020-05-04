Mauritius: COVID-19 Solidarity Fund Framework and Operating Guidelines Released

press release

The COVID-19 Solidarity Fund Framework and Operating Guidelines aiming to build a resilient society by alleviating suffering during and in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic have been finalised and was released today through a communiqué.

The Fund, established under the Finance and Audit (COVID-19 Solidarity Fund) Regulations 2020, and made under the Finance and Audit Act, involving various stakeholders, will also help to strengthen the preparedness and response of the nation to face COVID-19 type situations. It will intervene during the confinement/curfew period and the recovery period.

The key objectives of the COVID-19 Solidarity Fund are to contribute to the financing of projects, programmes and schemes related to the COVID-19 and other related public health issues and provide financial support to citizens and organisations being affected by the COVID-19 virus. Besides, the Fund will provide assistance in such other circumstances related to the COVID-19 virus upon approval from the Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development.

The COVID-19 Solidarity Fund will receive its financing mainly through sums received from the Consolidated Fund, public enterprises and statutory bodies; contributions, donations, grants and other receipts from the private sector, national or international organisation, and any other person; and any other sum which may lawfully accrue to it.

The Managing Committee of the Fund consists of representatives from the various Ministries/Departments as well as from the Committee on Economic Recovery and the All Employees Confederation. The Committee will establish clear and transparent criteria for inviting applications for assistance and evaluating applications based on needs and capacity assessment in addition to approving programmes, projects and direct support to applicants. A monitoring and evaluation will be conducted on a regular basis to assess the submission projects and programmes from beneficiaries.

However, the Fund will not entertain applications for direct support to persons who have benefited from Government support under the Wage Assistance Scheme and the Self-Employed Assistance Scheme during the confinement/ curfew period.

Eligible applicants are invited to submit their requests for support/assistance online, on the website of the Mauritius Revenue Authority: www.mra.mu