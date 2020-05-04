Angola: COVID-19 - Suspects Should Test At Américo Boavida

2 May 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The citizens who came from Lisbon (Portugal), on flights from the 17th and 18th of March, so far not tested on the covid-19, should attend this Saturday (02) at the Américo Boavida Hospital, in Luanda, from 08 to 11:30 am, to collect the respective samples.

It was announced last Friday, in Luanda, by the State Secretary for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, who also called for the presence, in the same place, of citizens who came from Porto (Portugal), on flight DT7481 on March 21st.

Speaking of the usual update of the national epidemiological situation, the official said that the sample collection schedule will be made by queue for each flight, taking samples from passengers from row one to 26 from 8 am to 9:30 am, and from 9:30 am to 11:30 am the citizens of row 31 to 53.

At the end of this period, the State Secretary for Public Health warned that the citizens who do not attend it will be "hunted" compulsively to take the exam.

On the occasion, he announced that last Friday was concluded with the collection of samples from passengers on flights DT651 and 653, coming from Lisbon, an activity that has been taking place since 29 April, at Américo Boavida Hospital and at Public Health National School in Luanda.

