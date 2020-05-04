Angola: Police Steps Up DRC River Border Control

2 May 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Soyo — The National Police general commander, general commissioner Paulo de Almeida assured in Soyo municipality, Zaire province, the reinforcement of more technical and human resources in the next days on river border of that region with the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Speaking to the press at the end of his visit of some hours to Soyo, the official said that some weakness found over the river border with that neighboring country there are also seen in other border posts of the country.

The commander stated that over the national border there have been frequent illegal immigration acts, fuel smuggling ad and other connected crimes.

The official added that the reinforcement of more technical means and of the staff in the river border station of Soyo aims to fight the illegal immigration at this time that the world is been plagued by the pandemic of covid-19.

According to the general commander, the border crimes fighting should not only be the National Police responsibility, but of everyone in the society.

