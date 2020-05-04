Angola: COVID-19 - Matala Reopens Market Under Tight Security Measures

2 May 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Matala — The municipal administration of Matala, in Huíla, reopened the market today, with tight preventive measures, requiring sellers of essential goods and customers to use masks and the availability of water and soap at the entrance of the enclosure.

That market was closed for a month, for adjustments in the organization of the sellers to create preventive measures against the covid-19.

Speaking to ANGOP, the sellers stated that the three days of commercialization allowed them to prevent covid-19, minimizing the suffering of many families that depend on the market.

The first day sees a considerable movement of people, but the compliance with the covid-19 prevention measures is the order of the day.

