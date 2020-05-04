Angolan Football Teams May Benefit From FIFA's Funds

Luanda — Angolan football teams may receive funds from the International Federation of Associated Football (FIFA), trough an internal investigation to determine the damages caused by the covid-19 pandemic.

This is a guideline from the governing body of football in the world, but no value has yet been made available for this purpose, said the president of the Angolan Football Federation (FAF), Artur Almeida e Silva.

The FAF head, who was speaking following a meeting with football teams, which determined the cancellation of the National First Division Football Championship "Girabola2019/20, said the institution awaits new guidelines from FIFA.

"There is no money for the clubs at the moment, but there is a space that could come to help them in the future "We are waiting for new pronouncements from FIFA," he said.

The outgoing President said that there is some misinformation among the national football teams regarding the money allocated by FIFA, explaining that the entire amount is subject to internal and external audit.

FIFA announced early on Friday a funding of 500,000 euros for each of the 211 members, for the payment of services due to the problems caused by the global pandemic.

The document states that this is an urgent situation and that, exceptionally, this year the annual amount will be allocated in full, rather than in two installments as has been the norm.