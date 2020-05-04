Malawi: Utm Acusses DPP of Bastardizing MEC to Rig Malawi Fresh Polls

UTM Party has added its voice to Malawi Congress Party (MCP) claims that the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) together with Malawi Electoral Commission and National Registration Bureau (NRB) are orchestrating rigging acts for fresh presidential elections.

UTM publicity secretary Joseph Chidanti Malunga (R) says the DPP)together with Malawi Electoral Commission and National Registration Bureau have embarked on a rigging scheme through registering minors.

Addressing journalists in Blantyre on Saturday, UTM publicity secretary Joseph Chidanti Malunga said one of the rigging scheme is through registering minors.

Flanked by Noel Masangwi, the party's patron, Steve Mikaya, member of Parliament for Blantyre City West, who is also the party's regional governor for the South, UTM's spokesperson wondered why DPP keeps "bastardising" the Jean Ansah-led Electoral Commission with aspersions that cast doubt on the credibility and neutrality of the electoral body for the July 2 vote.

"We have our doubts that this MEC can be neutral and fair," he said.

UTM has added weight to the claims made by MCP that they ohave detected flaws in the MEC and NRB databases.

Malunga said MEC has been registering under-aged children in the Southern Region. using NRB identity cards .

Recently, Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) questioned the transfer of NRB director Mcford Somanje to the NRB, as they alleged that he was transferred to the bureau to manipulate the database.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Meanwhile, UTM is requesting Malawi Police Service to deploy its officers to registration centres for security.

The party contends that the withdrawal of police officers has given chance to other people to disrupt the registration exercise.

UTM party has also condemned the beating of its monitors yesterday in Thyolo, Phalombe and Mulanje districts during the second phase of the voter registration exercise.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print

0shares