Malawi Rights Activist Trapence Survive Car Crash Together With Wife, Son

2 May 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wongani Chiuta

Vocal human rights activist and chairperson of Human Rights Defenders Coalitoon (HRDC) Gift Trapence on Saturday morning survived a horrific accident along Zalewa road enroute to Blantyre.

HRDC chairperson Gift Trapence was involved in a road accident along Zalewa road enroute to Blantyre.

HRDC said Trapence was out of danger in the accident which saw the vehicle over-turning three times.

He said the accident happened when Trapence was trying to avoid hitting the motor cycle Kabaza man at Lirangwe as he was heading towards Blantyre .

"He just needs to be examined but he looks fine," said an HRDC official.

Trapence, who was together with his wife and son during the accident said his wife is complaining of neck pains whilst his 11 year-old son is experiencing back pains.

The HRDC chairperson who said is having pains on the shoulder added that they are currently receiving treatment at Mwaiwathu Private Hospital in Blantyre.

The accident is likely to spark renewed speculation of attempts to eliminate human rights activist by the regime thugs with the political climate becoming increasingly charged ahead of fresh presidential elections.

But clearly in this accident, it was purely an accident which Trapence avoided hitting the Kabanza man and ended up losing control.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print

0shares

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Outrage at Nigeria's 'Draconian' Infectious Disease Bill
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.