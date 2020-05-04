Rwanda: Govt Introduces Reforms in Food Aid Distribution to Needy Families

4 May 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Michel Nkurunziza

Kigali City authorities have announced that a new ICT based system dubbed "Ngira Nkugire Management system" is going to transform the way food aid is distributed by ensuring efficiency, effectiveness and transparency.

While the government has partially lifted lockdown, some people remain jobless.

"The government through a consulting company has developed a donation collection and distribution tool in order to help in the management and follow up on food distribution to families affected by COVID-19," says the announcement.

The system will help to easily identify those in need due to the effects of COVID-19.

"Ngira Nkugire Management system is intended to facilitate the government in identifying and registering affected people, to manage and to distribute aid being provided. Before the introduction of this system, it was difficult to easily identify the most vulnerable people who really need the support due to the COVID-19. It was also difficult to follow up the food distribution channel," the release adds.

The system will ensure that beneficiaries get donations properly and also know those who are yet to get foods and other basic living needs.

"The system will have the list of needy people, show those who have received the aid and quantity of the foods as well as those who are yet to get food and ensure they get it the next round."

Prof.Anastase Shyaka, the Local Government Minister explained, in a televised interview that the number of people who receive food rations could decrease following the partial lifting of the lockdown.

"People who will resume work will no longer receive food," he said.

He announced that reforms are going to be undertaken among those who were getting food aid to remain with those whose jobs are still on lockdown.

"Those to continue getting support include motorcyclists whose jobs are still under lockdown and many others. We are going to discuss with concerned institutions to identify people whose jobs are still on lockdown," he said.

The International Labour Organization (ILO) says that as a result of the current economic crisis, almost 1.6 billion informal workers, out of the global workforce of 3.3 billion, have suffered massive damage to their capacity to earn a living.

The first month of the crisis is estimated to have resulted in a drop of 60 per cent in the income of informal workers globally, ILO revealed.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
Outrage at Nigeria's 'Draconian' Infectious Disease Bill

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.