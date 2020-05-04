Rwanda: Govt Introduces Reforms in Food Aid Distribution to Needy Families

Kigali City authorities have announced that a new ICT based system dubbed "Ngira Nkugire Management system" is going to transform the way food aid is distributed by ensuring efficiency, effectiveness and transparency.

While the government has partially lifted lockdown, some people remain jobless.

"The government through a consulting company has developed a donation collection and distribution tool in order to help in the management and follow up on food distribution to families affected by COVID-19," says the announcement.

The system will help to easily identify those in need due to the effects of COVID-19.

"Ngira Nkugire Management system is intended to facilitate the government in identifying and registering affected people, to manage and to distribute aid being provided. Before the introduction of this system, it was difficult to easily identify the most vulnerable people who really need the support due to the COVID-19. It was also difficult to follow up the food distribution channel," the release adds.

The system will ensure that beneficiaries get donations properly and also know those who are yet to get foods and other basic living needs.

"The system will have the list of needy people, show those who have received the aid and quantity of the foods as well as those who are yet to get food and ensure they get it the next round."

Prof.Anastase Shyaka, the Local Government Minister explained, in a televised interview that the number of people who receive food rations could decrease following the partial lifting of the lockdown.

"People who will resume work will no longer receive food," he said.

He announced that reforms are going to be undertaken among those who were getting food aid to remain with those whose jobs are still on lockdown.

"Those to continue getting support include motorcyclists whose jobs are still under lockdown and many others. We are going to discuss with concerned institutions to identify people whose jobs are still on lockdown," he said.

The International Labour Organization (ILO) says that as a result of the current economic crisis, almost 1.6 billion informal workers, out of the global workforce of 3.3 billion, have suffered massive damage to their capacity to earn a living.

The first month of the crisis is estimated to have resulted in a drop of 60 per cent in the income of informal workers globally, ILO revealed.