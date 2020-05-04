Nigeria: 27 Police Personnel Assaulted During Lockdown - Official

4 May 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, said 27 police personnel had been attacked and assaulted by the public since the commencement of lockdown enforcement in the country.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Frank Mba, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said the act was perpetrated at different times and locations.

Mr Adamu said some of the officers were still in hospitals receiving treatment because of the injuries inflicted on them during the attacks.

He condemned the attacks and warned that the trend would no longer be tolerated by the police.

"A female police officer, PC Ngozi Nkem, in Agbor, Delta State was seriously assaulted when a police team was dispersing a group of persons that was at that time, holding a birthday party in clear disobedience to the social restrictions and distancing orders.

"Apart from the attack on the person of police officers, some of these citizens have equally carried out attacks on police assets and facilities.

"For example, two police stations and police quarters were attacked and burnt down in Katsina and Abia states while 15 police vehicles/motorcycles were also damaged," he said.

The I-G commended Adeyemo Ogunyemi, the Divisional Crime Officer II, Eruwa Police Division, over his uncommon restraint and professionalism in the face of unprovoked attack by a woman identified as Kehinde Afolake.

He said the video, where the woman was seen assaulting the officer unchallenged and without retaliation, while he was on lockdown enforcement duty in Okeola area of Eruwa, Ibarapa, Oyo was viral in the social media.

"The officer, like a lamb being led to the slaughter, did not fight back but rather, maintained absolute calm, patience and decorum even as the woman rough handled him and slapped him severally.

"The said woman also assaulted two female police officers, Insp. Ojola Abiola and Insp. Queen Eguaoje and gave one of them human bite during an attempt to invite her to the Police Station for the earlier incident.

"The Oyo incident is a classic example of unprovoked, unwarranted and unnecessary attacks faced by police officers in the course of performing their legitimate duties," he added.

The I-G had directed the Commissioner of Police, Oyo Command to carry out a discreet investigation into the attack on the police officers and ensure that justice was done.

Mr Adamu enjoined citizens to continue to cooperate with the police and other security personnel and voluntarily comply with all COVID-19 prevention orders.

He pledged to continue to hold officers accountable and ensure commensurate punishments on any personnel who violate the rights of the citizens.

The I-G, however, warned against any unprovoked attack and assault on police officers in the course of their duties as perpetrators would be made to face the full wrath of the law. (NAN)

IMC/ISMA

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Outrage at Nigeria's 'Draconian' Infectious Disease Bill
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.