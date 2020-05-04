Kenya: Nakuru Residents Wake Up to Collapsed Road

Nakuru County residents on Sunday woke up to a huge crack in the middle of the road in Shabaab area, which cut off transport near Koinange Primary School.

Sections of George Momanyi Road caved in, with locals reporting that they heard a loud bang as it was raining at night.

"There was a big bang and as the rain got intense we heard something like an earthquake before we woke up in the morning to find the road has been destroyed," a resident George Kimani, told the Nation on Sunday.

Nakuru Deputy Governor Eric Korir cautioned motorists using the road.

"We have cordoned off this section as our engineers investigate the cause of the collapse," he said in a statement as he asked all motorists in Nakuru to be vigilant amid threat of rivers bursting banks and overflowing over bridges.

Governor Lee Kinyanjui also sounded the alarm over the increasing water levels of several lakes including Lake Naivasha.

In a communique, the governor called on residents to be on high alert.

He said the County Government is working with leaders of affected areas to map out flood prone zones and put in place mitigation measures.

"But meanwhile, I urge persons living near the edges of the affected Lakes to be extra vigilant," said Mr Kinyanjui.

Lake levels have continued to increase steadily with five families having been displaced. Several structures erected at the shores of the lake have been submerged.

At the same time, more than 400 people have been displaced by raging waters at Ndabibi area.

Speaking after visiting the affected families, Naivasha MP Jayne Kihara called on the two levels of government to assist the victims.

"Some of them were depending on their farms for livelihood but the crops were destroyed by the floods," she pointed out.

The MP called on well wishers to assist the families with food and non-food items.

Ms Kihara donated foodstuff and clothing to the victims who are staying at Ndabibi Secondary School.

The area is still experiencing heavy rainfall with those residing in flood prone areas moving to safer grounds.