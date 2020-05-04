Kenya: Governor Kuti Denies Isiolo Leased ICU Beds From Private Hospital

Governor Mohamed Kuti has defended his government against allegations of leasing some of Covid-19 intensive care unit beds at Isiolo Referral Hospital from a private facility.

The county boss said all the equipment at the ICU with bed capacity of six patients and seven-bed capacity high dependency unit were sourced from Mission for Essential Drugs and Supplies and that they have all the supporting documents including receipts.

"We bought all the 13 beds from MEDS and have all the documents to show. Whatever is circulating online is propaganda being peddled by leaders who never appreciate any good work being done by my government," said Mr Kuti.

The photos doing rounds on social media show a pickup being loaded with equipment outside the private hospital and same vehicle entering the referral facility gate.

A lobby, Isiolo Human Rights Defenders, has demanded explanations from the county on what was being transported in the vehicle and appealed to security agencies to probe the matter.

"We are wondering why equipment from a private hospital were taken to the Referral Hospital whereas there is no formal private-public partnership in place," said Abdikadir Hassan, the group chair.

But in a quick rejoinder, Mr Kuti who is also the Council of Governors Health Committee chairman, ordered probe of the activists who he claimed were being used by his political enemies to tarnish his image.

"If your intention is to bring politics in the Covid-19 fight, you are an enemy to our county. We want positive activism but not receiving handouts from politicians in Nairobi who cannot visit the county and provide solutions to the challenges affecting our people," the Governor said.

He said while criticism was allowed, leaders should not seek cheap popularity by peddling lies at a time when the country is battling the deadly virus.

"Let them come on board so that we work together in ending the virus. When time for politics comes, we will battle it out with them," he said.

The governor announced that the county had received 50 coronavirus swab kits, 880 N95 face masks, 5,000 surgical masks, a ventilator, four vital sign monitors and 15 personal protective equipment from the national government towards boosting the pandemic fight.

The county has already trained 345 health workers and 500 community health volunteers on handling coronavirus patients.