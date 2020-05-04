Kenya Records 30 New COVID-19 Cases in the Last 24 Hours

Kenya has reported 30 new coronavirus positive cases in the last 24 hours after testing 883 samples. The Ministry of Health on Sunday said two deaths were also reported in the same period, bringing total number of deaths to 24.

Chief Administrative Secretary in the Ministry of Health Rashid Aman added that the country registered 15 recoveries, bringing total of patients discharged from hospital to 167.

During the daily coronavirus briefing in Nairobi, Dr Rashid decried the casual attitude adopted Kenyans in following the directives issued by the government to slow down the spread of the disease.

He said many people have continued to violate the social distancing rule while some eateries and hotels failed to enforce the Ministry of Health directives.

CRITICISED

Matatus and boda bodas were also criticised for negligence. The CAS also said that some mosques are now opening at night for worship.

He warned that action will be taken against those breaking the rules with the police now asked to create special quarantine areas for law breakers.

"I wish to state that such individuals will not be accommodated at the usual Government Quarantine facilities. Instead, the Inspector General of Police has been directed by NERC to designate a curfew breakers holding place. The place must be able to meet the social distancing requirement."

"We have also observed that some mosques have revised prayer time and are now opening for prayers at night. I must warn such religious leaders that this contravenes the directive that suspended all religious gatherings. They must stop this practice forthwith, failure of which legal action in accordance with Public Health Act shall be taken against them," he said.

At the same time, Dr Rashid urged citizens to go for targeted testing in areas that have been identified as high risk. Some of Covid-19 hotspots in the country currently are Kawangware and Eastleigh in Nairobi and Mvita, Kisauni and Likoni in Mombasa.

He said many people have been reluctant to go for testing since it was launched two days ago with only 803 out of expected 2,000 in Kawangware and 494 out of 3,000 tested in Eastleigh.

"I want to appeal to Kenyans to willingly come forward to be tested. If we have to flatten our infections and minimize the risk of transmission, the Ministry of Health encourages Kenyans in the target areas to present themselves to the testing teams. Experience has shown that countries that have managed to flatten their infection curve quickly, have heavily relied on targeted testing. The tests will be conducted free of charge."

Out of the 30 new cases, 19 were reported in Mombasa, eight in Nairobi, two in Bungoma and one Kitui. This brings the total number of counties where the virus has been reported to 16.

The Ministry of Health has meanwhile asked Kenyans not skip hospital during the Covid-19 pandemic saying all measures have been put in place to ensure that the virus is not transmitted in hospitals.

"I want to remind Kenyans that as we continue to address covid-19 pandemic, the other health services must continue to be provided to Kenyans. In this regard, I call upon all Kenyans to continue accessing health services in their 5 preferred facilities. Our records are indicating low hospital visitation for health services. Let us all be reminded that this kind of health seeking behaviour can lead to other more serious consequences."