Zimbabwe: Alois Bunjira Declares Interest to Become Next Zifa Boss

Former Zimbabwe Warriors and CAPS United winger Alois Bunjira has declared his interest to challenge for the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) presidency in 2022.

The 45-year-old football legend, who enjoyed a successful playing career during his time, is currently the director of Albun Soccer Academy which is based in his hometown of Chitungwiza.

This is in addition to his other passion as a sports caster with a local commercial radio station.

Although he has not been actively involved in Zimbabwean football politics, Bunjira has been a vocal critic of the current ZIFA board led by Felton Kamambo.

Bunjira announced his intention to challenge for the ZIFA presidency in a post on his Facebook account on Sunday before declaring that he has "a lot to offer to Zimbabwean football".

"Deep down I have always believed I have a lot to offer to Zimbabwe football. I may as well take it up and contest. Yes, I am up for it 2022 it is. Football indeed needs to be sorted out guys. With the support of everyone involved, Zimbabwe football can rise again, yes, manifesto is coming soon. Let's go for it," Bunjira said.

Born on March 29 1975, Bunjira grew up in Chitungwiza where he started playing football at the age of six for an under-8 side called Black Wolves in Zengeza 1.

Bunjira went on to play for several local clubs such as Darryn T, Blackpool and CAPS United enjoying success before moving to South Africa where he initially turned out for Free stars between 1999 and 2002.

He also played for Wits University before capping his illustrious career at Jomo Cosmos due to a nagging knee injury.

Bunjira becomes the second football personality to declare his intention to enter the 2022 Zifa presidential race after United Kingdom based football agent Ellen Chiwenga.

Chiwenga, who is reportedly the only accredited female African FIFA match agent, also announced her intention to become the next ZIFA president recently.

Incumbent Zifa president Felton Kamambo is yet to announce if he will seek a second term at the helm of the biggest job in Zimbabwean football.

Kamambo was elected the ZIFA president in December, 2018 after beating the then incumbent Philip Chiyangwa during the local football body's previous elective annual general meeting.

Kamambo, an underdog heading into the polls, amassed 35 votes against Chiyangwa's 24 which, according to the constitution, would not have been enough to secure the outright win as the margin of victory fell short of the two thirds majority.

Chiyangwa however, withdrew his candidature before a re-run was effected, paving the way for Kamambo to be declared the new Zifa president.

Kamambo's victory brought the curtain down to Chiyangwa's two-year reign at the helm of Zimbabwean football since taking over from Cuthbert Dube in 2016.