Angola to Heighten Measures on COVID-19 as It Records Five More Cases

3 May 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By Arnaldo Vieira

Angola on Saturday recorded five more cases of the coronavirus Covid-19 bringing the total to 35 confirmed cases in the country, the health minister said.

One of the cases is a businessman from Conakry while the other four were cases of local transmission - they had contact with a patient from Portugal.

Angola currently has 22 active cases, 11 recoveries and two fatalities, Minister Silvia Lutukuta said, adding that 908 people were in institutional quarantine.

"Angola is on the verge of community spread of the virus and there is a need for increased preventive measures," she added.

Angola recorded its first two cases of the coronavirus on March 21, with the two people having come from Portugal.

Angola is currently in a state of emergency, which was announced following the confirmation of coronavirus in the country. It began on March 27 and was to end on April 10 but it has been extended twice -- first to April 25 and to May 10.

Meanwhile, Mozambique on Saturday announced eight more recoveries from the coronavirus, bringing the total of recoveries to 18. The country has a total of 79 confirmed cases with 61 active ones, public health national director Rosa Marlene announced.

Mozambique confirmed its first positive case of coronavirus on March 28 from a 75-year-old citizen who arrived from the UK.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: East African

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Outrage at Nigeria's 'Draconian' Infectious Disease Bill
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.