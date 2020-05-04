Angola to Heighten Measures on COVID-19 as It Records Five More Cases

Angola on Saturday recorded five more cases of the coronavirus Covid-19 bringing the total to 35 confirmed cases in the country, the health minister said.

One of the cases is a businessman from Conakry while the other four were cases of local transmission - they had contact with a patient from Portugal.

Angola currently has 22 active cases, 11 recoveries and two fatalities, Minister Silvia Lutukuta said, adding that 908 people were in institutional quarantine.

"Angola is on the verge of community spread of the virus and there is a need for increased preventive measures," she added.

Angola recorded its first two cases of the coronavirus on March 21, with the two people having come from Portugal.

Angola is currently in a state of emergency, which was announced following the confirmation of coronavirus in the country. It began on March 27 and was to end on April 10 but it has been extended twice -- first to April 25 and to May 10.

Meanwhile, Mozambique on Saturday announced eight more recoveries from the coronavirus, bringing the total of recoveries to 18. The country has a total of 79 confirmed cases with 61 active ones, public health national director Rosa Marlene announced.

Mozambique confirmed its first positive case of coronavirus on March 28 from a 75-year-old citizen who arrived from the UK.