Nigeria: Wife, Son of Dead Coronavirus Patient Test Positive - Official

The wife and son of a coronavirus patient who died last week in Ife, Osun State, have been confirmed positive for the deadly disease.

The duo were the cases confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in Osun on Saturday evening, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

According to a statement by the state's commissioner for health, Rafiu Isamotu, on Sunday, the development brings the total number of confirmed cases in Osun to 36, ten of which are active.

"Last night, we received results of 53 samples we sent to the NCDC accredited Testing Centre for evaluation, out of which two tested positive and 51 returned negative."

"The two positive cases are wife and son of a previously confirmed case in Ife, who died last week. They are currently receiving treatment at our isolation centre," Mr Isamotu said.