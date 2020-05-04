Kenya: Govt Begins COVID Testing in Destitute Part of Nairobi

Kenyan Health Ministry staff began mass coronavirus tests in a low-income neighborhood of Nairobi Friday.

Kawangware, where voluntary testing rolled out, is an area where social distancing can be a challenge, according to Ministry of Health official Lydia Mudeyo.

"The social distancing in this area is difficult and therefore it is advisable for the government and the ministry as a whole to take the initiative of educating the common mwananchi [referring to an ordinary citizen] on how to do the hand washing and the social distancing and that is why we decided, first of all, to do the mass testing in this area so that it can advise us on the outbreak in this area," Mudeyp said.

If they test negative, residents of Kawangware hope they stand a better chance of finding jobs in the impoverished African country.

"I am very happy because I know my status now and my family will be safe and also when I go to look for work elsewhere, since I am a hotelier, I know things will be good," Monica Wairimu, a Kawangware resident who was among those tested.

Wairimu said that due to the coronavirus outbreak, her business has drastically declined and as the COVID-19 hit the country, she was selling a quarter of what she used to.

Africa has now more than 40,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported. There have been more than 1,600 deaths across the continent.

