Nigeria: Coronavirus - Attendees Exposed At Abba Kyari's Funeral Test Negative - Official

Some attendees at the burial of President Muhammadu's late Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, have tested negative to COVID-19 after completing their 14 days of isolation.

The Acting Secretary, FCT Health Secretariat, Mohammed Kawu, made this known in a brief statement on Sunday.

"The Health and Human Services Secretariat of the FCT Administration, is happy to announce that the individuals exposed during the burial of late Chief of staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari, have completed their 14 days of isolation.

"Tests were conducted on them and they have all tested negative to COVID 19. They have been reunited with their families," he said.

He however, did not disclose the number of participants who were isolated and tested.

His statement comes about two weeks after the death of Mr Kyari.

The late chief of staff died at a private hospital in Lagos, about four weeks after he was confirmed positive for COVID-19 after he returned from an official trip to Germany.

He was buried at the military cemetery in Abuja's Gudu neighbourhood, an event which triggered outrage over disregard for social distancing and other health advisories.

Many Nigerians have asked the Task Force to arrest and prosecute those who violated the protocols and guidelines of the NCDC at the funeral. Some Nigerians have also faulted the team's method of prosecuting defaulters of the lockdown order accusing it of targeting the vulnerable in the society.

After the funeral, Mr Kawu had announced that 11 attendees were identified and isolated.

Some presidential aides present at the burial were also barred from the villa by President Muhammadu Buhari. The president had ordered that they self-isolate.

It is, however, not clear if they are part of those who have tested negative to the disease.