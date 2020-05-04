Namibia: Police Fear Missing Men Attacked By Wild Animals

Barely a week after human skeletal remains were found near farm De Rust about 65 kilometers from Uis in the Erongo region, yet another shocking disovery was made on Saturday after a goat herder stumbled on a set of human remains.

Police now suspect the human remains could be for one of the three men that went missing while travelling from Gobabis to the Brandberg mountain and were reportedly last seen walking in the direction of Uis after the car they had hired ran out of fuel.

Erongo regional crime investigations coordinator Erastus Iikuyu on Monday said the police visited the area where the remains were discovered and also found a yellow t-shirt, blue sandals, orange overall, a red jersey, a small amount of hair as well as some bones.

"We also observed dry blood drops and drag marks from the ground up to the mountain (cave) where the red jersey and blue sandals were found," Iikuyu explained.

Police also suspect the body was dragged by a wild animal. "The suspicion is that the human remains could be one of the three men according to the description of clothes provided, when they went missing while travelling to the Brandberg mountain to dig for precious stones," Iikuyu said. So far two sets of human remains were discovered and police suspect they were attacked and killed by wild animals.

The three men Uniseb David (36), Kheinamseb Abraham (35) and Sean Sarel Gomiseb (26) were reported missing on 23 March when they failed to reach their destination.

